Irene PETERS
1930 - 2020
PETERS, Irene Irene Peters, 90, of Berkeley Square, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on October 6, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, OH, on September 3, 1930, to Elijah and Mary McWhorter. Irene was employed at the Knightsbridge Corporate offices of Champion Paper for many years. She was married to the love of her life, Kellous Peters, for 66 years and resided in Hamilton her entire life. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gary) Giffen; one brother, Clifford (Freida) McWhorter; one sister-in-law, Rosa McWhorter; her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Ashley) Giffen and Jennifer (Kevin) Farris; her great-grandchildren, Avery, Aiden, and Archer Giffen, and Cooper and Ella Farris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kellous, one brother Everett McWhorter; three sisters, Arlie (Charles) Burk, Anna (Earl) Peters, and Louise (Wesley) Essert. Private services will be held at the request of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Fairfield Baptist Church, 6853 Gilmore Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
