|
|
SCHILLING, Irene Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at Westover Retirement Community on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born in Jackson County, Kentucky on April 10, 1931 the daughter of Jesse and Emma (Eversole) Mays. Irene was employed as a cook for the Ross School District for fourteen years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. On June 7, 1952 in Hamilton she married Frederick C. Schilling and he preceded her in death in 2019. She is survived by two children, Frederick Jesse (Maryann) Schilling and Deborah R. (Thomas) Allen; three grandchildren, Lauren (Dan) Parks, Trevor Allen and Mei Lin Schilling; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Leslie, General, James and Jesse Mays; her four sisters, Pauline Diesbach, Susan Van Winkle, Gladys Abrams and Alfreda Parsley. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 19, 2020