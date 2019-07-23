Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Irene SHEARD


1925 - 2019
SHEARD, Irene Age 93 of Hamilton passed away Saturday July 20, 2019. She was born August 22, 1925 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late William T. and Emma M. (nee Dryman) Cruse. She was married to Harold J. Sheard and he preceded her in death in 1986. Mrs. Sheard was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and many close friends. She is survived by her children Linda Rouse, Lisa (Dave Shepard) Thomas, Michele (Tim) Goins, and twins Jeanette (Joe) Inman and Jeanice (Terry) Leugers; 16 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her special friend Jim Neeley. Mrs. Sheard was also preceded in death by her daughter Marcia Stewart and her grandsons David Alan Brinkman II and Eric J. Thomas. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on July 23, 2019
