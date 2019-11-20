Home

Irene SWIFT


1921 - 2019
Irene SWIFT Obituary
SWIFT, Irene Combs Caudill Age 98, passed on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 8:50 AM in her home surrounded by her family. Irene was the daughter of Dee and Judy Combs. She was born in Farler, KY on January 9, 1921. Irene is the last of her siblings to pass. She is preceded in death by Henry (Ruby) Combs, Oma (Grant) Farler, Georgie Combs, Dishmond (Mandy) Combs, Herbert (Dorothy) Combs, Dale (Eva) Combs, and David (Carroll) Combs. Irene's second husband, Luke Swift, also preceded her in death. Irene leaves behind four children; Corbett (Marsha) Caudill, Tommie Stukuls (Dave Adelsburger), Yevetta (Paul) Laws, and Juda Edwards. Dear to Irene were her 21 nieces and 12 nephews, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Irene was a devoted mother who raised her children with the help of her brother Herb after her husband, Minter Caudill, passed in 1955. A private celebration of Irene's life will be held for the family at a later date. Services entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2019
