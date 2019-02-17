TUTTLE, Irene Age 79, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born May 18, 1939 in Pineville, KY to Rose Ellen Keith. She was a member of The Little Family Church of Old Regular Baptist. Irene is survived by her husband of 63 years, Earnie Tuttle; children, Larry (Marie) Tuttle, Gary (Maryann) Tuttle, Lisa (Chris) Tuttle-Huff, James (Amy) Tuttle, Michelle Puckett; grandchildren, Becky, Tiffany, Adam, Daniel, Katie, Ashley, Emily, Hannah, Gerald, Courtnie, Jacob, Robbie, Allisa, Dylan, Chloe, Kole, David, Kristina; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, June Keith. She is preceded in death by her mother, Rose Ellen Keith; sister, Cheryl Simms; father and motherin-law, Ruben (Derona) Tuttle. Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave. Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at The Little Family Church of Old Regular Baptist, 4079 Somerville- Jacksonburg Rd. Middletown, OH 45042 with Elder Danny Carty and Elder Buddy Carty officiating. Burial will be at Elk Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Little Family Church in memory of Irene. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary