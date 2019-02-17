Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
1500 Manchester Avenue
Middletown, OH 45042
513-422-5404
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
1500 Manchester Avenue
Middletown, OH 45042
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
The Little Family Church of Old Regular Baptist
4079 Somerville- Jacksonburg Rd.
Middletown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene TUTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene TUTLE


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene TUTLE Obituary
TUTTLE, Irene Age 79, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born May 18, 1939 in Pineville, KY to Rose Ellen Keith. She was a member of The Little Family Church of Old Regular Baptist. Irene is survived by her husband of 63 years, Earnie Tuttle; children, Larry (Marie) Tuttle, Gary (Maryann) Tuttle, Lisa (Chris) Tuttle-Huff, James (Amy) Tuttle, Michelle Puckett; grandchildren, Becky, Tiffany, Adam, Daniel, Katie, Ashley, Emily, Hannah, Gerald, Courtnie, Jacob, Robbie, Allisa, Dylan, Chloe, Kole, David, Kristina; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, June Keith. She is preceded in death by her mother, Rose Ellen Keith; sister, Cheryl Simms; father and motherin-law, Ruben (Derona) Tuttle. Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave. Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at The Little Family Church of Old Regular Baptist, 4079 Somerville- Jacksonburg Rd. Middletown, OH 45042 with Elder Danny Carty and Elder Buddy Carty officiating. Burial will be at Elk Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Little Family Church in memory of Irene. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.