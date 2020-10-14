1/
IRENE WELLS
WELLS (Gibbs), Irene Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Widows Home of Dayton. Irene was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, James O. Wells, a son, Larry, and 5 brothers. Irene is survived by her daughters & sons-in-laws, Juanita & Keith Anderson of Dayton and Barbara Jean & Jim Johnson of TN; son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Jack H. & Josephine Little of Huber Heights; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Service 1 PM Friday, October 16, 2020, at Landmark Baptist Church, 4242 Needmore Rd. with Rev. Jack H. Little officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church on Friday from Noon until service time. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Landmark Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Association in Irene's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020.
