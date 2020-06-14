Iris BOYAN

BOYAN, Iris Adrienne Age 66, died in her home in Centerville, on June 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Tim, their daughters, Andrea Lynn Hocter (John) and Marissa Ann Wagoner (Chris), and six wonderful grandchildren. She is also survived by several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be scheduled at a later date. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.



