Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris McELFRESH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris McELFRESH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris McELFRESH Obituary
McELFRESH (Richter), Iris Irene Age 83 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Gertrude and Lawrence Yoder. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Sidney; children, Thomas (Sandy) McElfresh, Cynthia (Mike) Peters, and Joan (Pat) Leonard; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Iris was a member of the Church of the Cross United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service 11:00 a.m. Burial David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Cross or or to the . For full obituary and condolences go to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -