McELFRESH (Richter), Iris Irene Age 83 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Gertrude and Lawrence Yoder. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Sidney; children, Thomas (Sandy) McElfresh, Cynthia (Mike) Peters, and Joan (Pat) Leonard; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Iris was a member of the Church of the Cross United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service 11:00 a.m. Burial David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Cross or or to the . For full obituary and condolences go to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019