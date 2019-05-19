|
BURGESS, Irma Jean Age 89, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Garden Manor Retirement Village. She was born July 12, 1929 in Trenton, OH to John C. and Mary L. (Jenia) Prater. She was a nurse's aide for Middletown Hospital for 13 years, retiring in 1987. Irma is survived by her stepdaughter, Glenda Stover of Lebanon; sister, Mary Chasteen of Franklin; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Burgess; 5 sisters and 2 brothers. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10:00-12:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Denny Wilson officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2019