Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
1500 Manchester Avenue
Middletown, OH 45042
513-422-5404
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
1500 Manchester Avenue
Middletown, OH 45042
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
1500 Manchester Avenue
Middletown, OH 45042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma BURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma BURGESS


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Irma BURGESS Obituary
BURGESS, Irma Jean Age 89, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Garden Manor Retirement Village. She was born July 12, 1929 in Trenton, OH to John C. and Mary L. (Jenia) Prater. She was a nurse's aide for Middletown Hospital for 13 years, retiring in 1987. Irma is survived by her stepdaughter, Glenda Stover of Lebanon; sister, Mary Chasteen of Franklin; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Burgess; 5 sisters and 2 brothers. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10:00-12:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Denny Wilson officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now