HAYDEN, Irma Marie
Irma Marie Hayden, 70, of Springfield, passed away November 25, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1950, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, the daughter of Thomas and Ruby (Sutton) Oakley. Mrs. Hayden was a member of the First United Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. She had been employed by the Springfield City Schools and she was also a beautician. Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years; Richard A. Hayden, her mother; Ruby Oakley, two children; Robert E. Hayden and Stacy (Hayden) Bowling and finance; Douglas Harrison, six grandchildren; Austin, Justin, Jason, Darron, Lucy and Craig, three sisters; Ginger (John) Evans, Nola (David) Dooley and Pam Mullins and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and a grandson; Christian. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM
until 8:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday in the funeral home. Masks will be required. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
