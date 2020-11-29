1/1
IRMA HAYDEN
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IRMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAYDEN, Irma Marie

Irma Marie Hayden, 70, of Springfield, passed away November 25, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1950, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, the daughter of Thomas and Ruby (Sutton) Oakley. Mrs. Hayden was a member of the First United Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. She had been employed by the Springfield City Schools and she was also a beautician. Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years; Richard A. Hayden, her mother; Ruby Oakley, two children; Robert E. Hayden and Stacy (Hayden) Bowling and finance; Douglas Harrison, six grandchildren; Austin, Justin, Jason, Darron, Lucy and Craig, three sisters; Ginger (John) Evans, Nola (David) Dooley and Pam Mullins and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and a grandson; Christian. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM

until 8:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday in the funeral home. Masks will be required. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com [jkzfh.com].

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved