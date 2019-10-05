|
|
SYLVESTER, Irma Age 92 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Thursday October 3, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her son, William E. Sylvester. Her husband Edward Sylvester preceded her in death on December 2, 1974. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Monday in Sacred Heart Church 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Monday in the church. Zettler Funeral Home serving the family. Online register book and comprehensive obituary at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 5, 2019