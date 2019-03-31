BEHRINGER (nee Meier), Irmgard Was born January 6, 1924 in Germany and passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Hans of 52 years. She is survived by a sister and several relatives in Germany. Irmgard, together with her husband were the proud owners of the Fairmont Bakery in Kettering, Ohio until their retirement in 1988. Hans did the baking and Irmgard was responsible for the retail operations. Many called the Fairmont Bakery the finest bakery in the greater Dayton area. Irmgard was a devoted and long-time member of St. Albert the Great Parish and was active in numerous church organizations. A memorable Mass will be celebrated at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, Ohio on Friday, April 5th at 12 o'clock noon. In fulfillment of her wishes, lrmgard's body has been donated to the Anatomical Gift Program of the Wright State University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in lrmgard's memory, to the , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary