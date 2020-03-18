|
ACLES, Irvin E. "Gene" 87 of Dayton passed away March 14, 2020 in Ohio Hospice. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on February 10, 1933. Gene was a barber and was the owner of Royals Beauty Salon. In his spare time he was an avid golfer, bowler and followed the Cincinnati Reds. He was preceded in death by his mother Mildred N. Riley; brother Keith Acles; and sisters Eleanor Foreman and Violet Phillips. Survivors include his wife Eileen Acles, whom he married June 14, 1985; children Phil Acles, Jim Acles, Jon Acles; step children Brenda Wilson, Scott Valentine and Renee (George) Huff; brothers Melvin (Jillian) Acles and Jack (Wanda) Acles; sisters Norma (John) Schultz and Phyllis Barrows; grandson Zakk; step grandchildren Melanie, Georgie and Chris; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; special friend and golfing buddy Ernie (Sandy) Littler and family. Private services have been entrusted to the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Memorial contributions are requested to Ohio Hospices 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
