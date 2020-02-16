|
|
BIESER Jr., Irvin Gruen Age 78 of Oakwood, passed away February 6, 2020. Irv was born June 17, 1941 to Irvin and Catharine (French) Bieser in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Oakwood High School, class of 1959, and recently received its Distinguished Alumni award. Irv went on to attend Harvard University for both his undergraduate and law degrees. Following Harvard, Irv served in the Peace Corps, teaching law for two years in Liberia, West Africa. He returned from Liberia and joined the firm of Bieser, Greer and Landis (now Bieser-Greer). Irv had a distinguished career in law for over 50 years before retiring. On July 4th, 1974, Irv met his future wife, Tracy Hegamaster, and they were a great team from the start. They married on Valentine's Day in 1976 and commenced married life in their newly restored 1845 home in the Oregon Village Historic District of Dayton. For several years, with a mutual love of travel, they traveled the world, having many wonderful, and a few scary, adventures. Life got even better when daughter, Sidney, arrived in 1987. Throughout his life, Irv was passionate about the outdoors and loved to spend his time trout fishing, skiing, and swimming especially at the Columbus Beach Club in Indian River, Michigan and Jackson, Wyoming. He was a trustee and chairman of The Nature Conservancy (Ohio Chapter) and also served as a 5 Rivers Metro-Parks Commissioner for 20 years. He cared deeply about the Dayton community, serving on many community boards including the Frank M. Tait Foundation, the Dayton Art Institute, the Dayton Philharmonic, Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, the Rotary Club of Dayton, the City of Dayton Public Arts Commission and the Upper River Fund. He also served on the Board and as Secretary of the French Oil Mill Machinery Company, Piqua, Ohio. He always enjoyed the company of friends and the vivid discussions provided by the Lawyer's Club, the 49 Club, the Dayton Bicycle Club and the Book Guys. Irv's bright and energetic presence will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Catharine Bieser Black. Irv is survived by his adoring wife of 43 years, Tracy Bieser; daughter Sidney Bieser (Dayton), and nephew Chip (Courtney) Marvin and niece, Courtenay (Dave) Adams (Jackson, Wyoming) and many beloved cousins. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Ave, Dayton, OH 45419. A private family burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery. A reception will follow the service at Dayton Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . The family would like to thank Dr. Barry Taylor and the staff at Miami Valley Hospital for the excellent and loving care they provided for Irv. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020