Irvin BUCKINGHAM Jr. Obituary
BUCKINGHAM, Jr., Irvin "Irv" 79, of Dayton, passed away on September 13, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on November 9, 1939 to the late Irvin and Elizabeth Buckingham, Sr. in Dayton, OH. Irv is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda; son, Mike Buckingham; grandchildren, Brianna (Caleb) Fair, and Baileigh and Brendan Buckingham; great granddaughter, Vivienne; siblings, Joanne, Carl, and Jimmy; and many other loving family. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 2-4 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd. 45420). Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 pm. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019
