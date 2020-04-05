Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin WIEMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin WIEMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irvin WIEMER Obituary
WIEMER, Irvin J. "Irv" Lost his battle with Pancreatic cancer on March 23, 2020 in St Pete Beach Florida. He was 73 years old. Irv was a former resident of Dayton, Ohio & an alumni of Ohio University. He was an entrepreneur/owner of American Roll Up Door & American Overhead Door in Miami, Florida. He was a member of the Thoroughbred Club of Kentucky, owner of Thoroughbred horses throughout his life. He was an avid golfer & Florida resident for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Irvin & Norma Wiemer(slage) & his oldest brother Gary Wiemer. He is survived by his life partner Suzan Russell, his sister Mary Cecil, her daughter Christine & son James; His youngest brother George Wiemer, Georges' wife Julia, & their 6 children & 8 grandchildren; Niece Jennifer Wynaught, her husband Seth, & their children Sophie & Logan; Nephew Ben Wiemer, wife Samantha, and son Bennett Irvin Wiemer; and Sister-In Law Cyndi Wiemer. He was a life long friend to many, a wonderful loving son, brother & uncle. In Lieu of Flowers we respectfully request a donation to Irv's hospital. Checks made Payable to: "Johns Hopkins University". Mail the donation to: Ralph H. Hruban, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 600 N. Wolfe Street, Carnegie 417, Baltimore, MD 21287.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -