WIEMER, Irvin J. "Irv" Lost his battle with Pancreatic cancer on March 23, 2020 in St Pete Beach Florida. He was 73 years old. Irv was a former resident of Dayton, Ohio & an alumni of Ohio University. He was an entrepreneur/owner of American Roll Up Door & American Overhead Door in Miami, Florida. He was a member of the Thoroughbred Club of Kentucky, owner of Thoroughbred horses throughout his life. He was an avid golfer & Florida resident for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Irvin & Norma Wiemer(slage) & his oldest brother Gary Wiemer. He is survived by his life partner Suzan Russell, his sister Mary Cecil, her daughter Christine & son James; His youngest brother George Wiemer, Georges' wife Julia, & their 6 children & 8 grandchildren; Niece Jennifer Wynaught, her husband Seth, & their children Sophie & Logan; Nephew Ben Wiemer, wife Samantha, and son Bennett Irvin Wiemer; and Sister-In Law Cyndi Wiemer. He was a life long friend to many, a wonderful loving son, brother & uncle. In Lieu of Flowers we respectfully request a donation to Irv's hospital. Checks made Payable to: "Johns Hopkins University". Mail the donation to: Ralph H. Hruban, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 600 N. Wolfe Street, Carnegie 417, Baltimore, MD 21287.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020