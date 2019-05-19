Home

GILLESPIE, III, Isaac Nathaniel "Skipper" It is with great sadness that the family of Isaac Nathaniel Gillespie Ill (Skipper) announces his passing on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born to the late Isaac Nathaniel II and Sylvia Gillespie. He was raised in Hamilton, Ohio and attended the Hamilton City Public Schools. He was a veteran who served in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961. He joined and became a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Woodlawn on October 26, 2003. He lived in Forest Park, Ohio from 2003 until his death. He will be lovingly remembered by his six children: Theresa West, Oxford, OH; Lashon (Brian) Henry, Fayetteville, GA; Stephanie (Cynthia Bruton) Gillespie, Fayetteville, GA; Major Eric (Coral) Gillespie (United States Air Force) Stuttgart, Germany; Michael Chad (Destini) Gillespie, Fairfield Township, OH; Jennifer Gillespie, Hamilton, OH; He is also survived by three siblings: Donald (Marcia) Gillespie, Forest Park, OH; BG (Ret) Lawrence (Gwendolyn) Gillespie, Fairfax, VA; Dr. Melvin Gillespie(deceased); Joyce Ann (Marion) Ford, Florence, SC. and former spouse, Ruth Hurd. He will be fondly remembered by six grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Keeping with Skipper's spirit, his remains were donated to a Medical University in lieu of a funeral or Memorial Service.
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2019
