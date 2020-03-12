Home

Isaac HARDEN Sr.

Isaac HARDEN Sr. Obituary
HARDEN, Sr., Isaac Age 92, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, SATURDAY, March 14, 2020, at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF RIDGEWOOD HEIGHTS, 116 Hanover Ave., with Rev. Rodney L. Cranford Sr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020
