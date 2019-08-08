Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Isaac LAKES

Isaac LAKES Obituary
LAKES, Isaac Lane "Toot" Age 64 of Dayton, Ohio departed this life Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born July 31, 1955 in LaGrange, GA to the late Hilton Lakes and Robbie Mae Askew Lakes. He is survived by (2) daughters, Donikka (Tremaine) Luster and Tiera Lakes (James) Pippins; (1) son Jared Lakes; (10) grandchildren and (1) great grandson; (4) brothers, Mack Arthur (Cathy), Hilton (Caroline), Lewis and Allen Lakes; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. FRIDAY, August 9, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Pastor Darryl Young, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019
