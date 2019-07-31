Home

Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
(937) 837-1272
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
Isaac NISWONGER Jr.


1933 - 2019
Isaac NISWONGER Jr. Obituary
NISWONGER, Jr., Isaac M. Age 85 of Trotwood, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at , surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Trotwood, Ohio on October 27, 1933. Isaac retired from General Motors. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Niswonger; numerous brothers, and one sister. Isaac is survived by his children, Michael (Patty), Jeff (Dona), and Marsha (Chris); stepchildren, Vicki (Tom), and Bob (Ann); special friend and first wife, June; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sister, Shirley; and numerous nieces, nephews & their spouses and children. Isaac had a passion for woodworking and loved sports; especially the Buckeyes & Reds. He touched everyone he met and always found the good in everyone. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2nd from 11am-1pm with funeral to begin at 1:00 pm all at Rogers Funeral Home in Trotwood. Pastor Sol Gomez will be officiating. Interment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions may be made to in Isaac's memory. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 31, 2019
