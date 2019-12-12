Home

Brough-Getts Funeral Home
102 S 2nd St
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-1001
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Miamisburg Christian Church
1146 E. Central Ave.
Miamisburg, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Miamisburg Christian Church
1146 E. Central Ave.
Miamisburg, OH
View Map
2000 - 2019
ISAAC REESER Obituary
REESER, Isaac Matthew 19, of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born in Kettering, Ohio on April 27, 2000 and was an Electrical Engineering student at The University of Cincinnati. His fun-loving, goofy nature always made people around him laugh. He was a loving son, caring brother and a loyal friend. The loss of him will be felt by many. He is survived by his mother and father, Nikki and Paul Reeser, brothers Wyatt and Kent; and his sister, Natalie; Mammaw and Pappaw Kay and Glen Matthews, paternal Grandfather Thomas Reeser, and his wife, Linda Reeser. He is proceeded in death by his paternal Grandmother, Marilyn Reeser. Visitation will be held from 11:00am 1:00pm Saturday, December 14 at Miamisburg Christian Church 1146 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg, OH - with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 with Pastor Mike Tuttle officiating. Burial will be at Hill Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family or Miamisburg Christian Church. Brough Funeral Home and Cremation Services serving the family
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
