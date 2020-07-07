1/1
Isaac WATKINS
WATKINS, Isaac Woodson 73, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in his home. He was born December 2, 1946, in Meadowview, Virginia, the son of Horace and Estella (Lockett) Watkins. Isaac was a United States Marine Corp veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his four children, Shawn & Carlotta Washington, Texas, Angela & Sidney Evans, Maryland, Lydia Stilwell and Isaiah Stilwell, Springfield, Ohio, six grandchildren, three brothers, one sister and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Veterans Section at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

