VAN LEEUWEN, Isabel M. Age 94, of Centerville, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020, at Bethany Village. She graduated from the University of Dayton in 1948. A retired homemaker, she devoted her life to faith and family. Isabel was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Andrew and Adele Klopf; brothers, Andrew Klopf, Jr. and James Klopf; sister, Adele Esselstein; son-in-law, Charles Debevec; grandchildren, Eric and Colin. She is survived by daughters, Marie (Gary) Geisel, Annette Debevec, Julie (William) Lonneman; son, Thomas (Barbara), Eugene (Jeff Amend); grandchildren, Sarita (Starsky Lewis) and Micah Geisel, Christine, Matthew (Michelle), Luke (Layla), Jacob (Alicia), Allison and Lucy Debevec, Mary (Matthew) Shetzline, Laura (Sweenersoe) Thako, Valerie Lonneman, Carlos and Will; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Audrey, Charlotte, Grant, Clark, Henry, Charles and Abigail Debevec, Kalishee Thako and Amara Lewis. Mass of Christian Burial, 2:00 PM on Friday, July 17 at the Church of the Incarnation. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00-2:00 PM at the church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Bigger Rd. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Relief Services.



