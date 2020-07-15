1/
Isabel M. VAN LEEUWEN
VAN LEEUWEN, Isabel M. Age 94, of Centerville, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020, at Bethany Village. She graduated from the University of Dayton in 1948. A retired homemaker, she devoted her life to faith and family. Isabel was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Andrew and Adele Klopf; brothers, Andrew Klopf, Jr. and James Klopf; sister, Adele Esselstein; son-in-law, Charles Debevec; grandchildren, Eric and Colin. She is survived by daughters, Marie (Gary) Geisel, Annette Debevec, Julie (William) Lonneman; son, Thomas (Barbara), Eugene (Jeff Amend); grandchildren, Sarita (Starsky Lewis) and Micah Geisel, Christine, Matthew (Michelle), Luke (Layla), Jacob (Alicia), Allison and Lucy Debevec, Mary (Matthew) Shetzline, Laura (Sweenersoe) Thako, Valerie Lonneman, Carlos and Will; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Audrey, Charlotte, Grant, Clark, Henry, Charles and Abigail Debevec, Kalishee Thako and Amara Lewis. Mass of Christian Burial, 2:00 PM on Friday, July 17 at the Church of the Incarnation. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00-2:00 PM at the church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Bigger Rd. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Relief Services.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Church of the Incarnation
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Church of the Incarnation
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
