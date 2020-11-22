MARLOW, Isabel Elaine



Age 71 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born October 1, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late David and Margaret Fullmer. Along with her



parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy Walls, Bob Walls, Michael Fullmer. Isabel is survived by her children, Larry (Sarah) Marlow, Robert (Kari) Marlow, Susan (Shaun) Clarkson; brother, Pat (Sharon) Fullmer; grandchildren, Brittany, Courtney, Ashley, Zachary, Anthony, Kimi, Hannah and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Jaxson, Lyla, Bristol, Freeland, Clover; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Isabel loved Miss Piggy and had quite the collection of Miss Piggy items. She was loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be forever missed. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 National Road, Brookville, OH 45309).



