BOWLING, Isabella Alberta Isabella Alberta Bowling was born on November 25th, in the year 1935, in Rockcastle, Kentucky. She was the 8th of 10 children born to her loving parents, George Dewey Scott and Emma Ethel Scott. Her parents raised her in the traditions of Pentecostal Holiness, and she embraced the love of the Lord Jesus Christ at an early age. Throughout her lifetime, she never wavered in her faith, nor in her convictions. In 1955, she married her sweetheart, Gaston Bowling, and thus began a 65 year romance. A year later she brought her firstborn child into the world. In all, she raised a total of eight children. Isabella had two passions in her life, her God and her family. She served both faithfully. Rarely was she seen without a child in her arms and two more clinging to her knees. She was known for her passionate spirit-filled singing in the two churches which she called home, Hunt Avenue Pentecostal Holiness Church and Oxford Pentecostal Church. She was known affectionately by many names. Isabelle, Is, Issy, Iser and Belle. Yet she was mostly known as Mom and eventually as Mammaw by no less than 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and, to this date, one great-great-grandchild. Isabella passed from this world at 5:55pm on September 21st. She was surrounded by family as she took her last breath. We survivors are left to mourn her absence. Her husband, Gaston Bowling; her children and their spouses, Cheryl and Gary Farmer, Kimberly Geisler, Bradley Bowling, George Bowling, Vicki Hopkins, Lori and Rodney Curran, and Andrea and Philip Bulach. She leaves behind siblings and their spouses, Ardella and Ed Redwine, Louvada and Paul Sunderhaus, Elsie Scott, Evelyn Scott and Robert Short. Those who proceeded her to the next life, include her parents, Dewey and Emma Scott; several siblings and their spouses, Gladys and Leroy Morris, Marie and Omer Allen, Edward Scott, Shirley and Mose Phillips, Lindzy Scott, Roland and Edna Lou Scott; her beloved sister, Laura Short; her first born son and his wife, Lindzy and Sherry Bowling; and two of her grandchildren, Austin Curran and Tessa Bowling. A visitation will be held at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and at the Oxford Pentecostal Church, 3586 Oxford Millville Rd, Oxford Ohio 45056 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at the Oxford Cemetery. Luke 20:38 For he is not a God of the dead but of the living: for all live unto him. And so she lives in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Amen.



