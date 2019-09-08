|
|
VALMA, Isabella Ogilvie Crawford Wray 89, of Fairfield Township, Ohio went to be with our Lord on August 30, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Jesse V. Valma, Sr., beloved mother of Lucy (Walter) Riddlehoover and John (Karen) Ippolito, cherished grandmother of Misty (Timothy) Oldfield, devoted great-grandmother of Ethan, Rylee, Ben and Hope Oldfield and the dear sister of Muriel Corbishley. Memorial Visitation will take place at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., (Rt .42), West Chester, Friday the 13th from 6PM until Funeral Service at 7PM. Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 8, 2019