Isabelle STEELE

STEELE, Reverend Isabelle Reverend Isabelle Joyce Steele, age 71 of Dayton, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was born December 2, 1948, in Nassau, NY, to the late Bernard F. and Isabelle V. Steele. She is survived by her sister, Elaine Reilly Rector; brother-in-law, Al Rector; brother, Bruce O. Steele; cousin, Gail Stephens; numerous church family members and dear friends. Rev. Steele graduated from Capital University with a Master of Divinity. She retired from the ministry after 30 years. Inspired in her ministry by the Gospel of John, she was known for her creative worship services, her beautiful singing and her lifelong devotion to the "least of these". She had a firm devotion to justice, equality and inclusivity. Services will be held at a later date. To share a memory of Isabelle or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
