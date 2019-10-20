|
|
LAWSON, Iva Virginia Age 99 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in . She was born in Copen, West Virginia on June 14, 1920 the daughter of Benton & Edna (Reed) Nicholson. She worked as a nurse's aide at the State Hospital in Dayton for 32 years. She was a longtime member of the Eagles. She is survived by her daughter Linda Walsh; grandchildren Anita, Robert, Kristina and Steven; and great grandchildren Wendy, Angie, James, Kayla, Eliana, Gloria and Ian. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years William Lawson in 2000; daughter Brenda Burton; grandchildren Michael and Robin; a brother and 5 sisters. A Private service will be held at the convenience of the family at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Burial will follow at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Iva's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019