PROFFITT, Iva Lee Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away on July 20, 2019 at Bradford Place. Iva was born in Belle County, Kentucky on April 25, 1926 to Hobert Elliott and Lucy Jones. Iva is survived by one son, Leonard (Nancy) Proffitt Jr.; two grandchildren, Ryan Proffitt and Shawn (Angela) Proffitt; four great grandchildren, Briana Proffitt, Bronson Proffitt, Emily Proffitt and Tanner Proffitt; one sister, Cheryl (Richard) Smith; two step great grandchildren, Carson and Keith McCalla. Iva was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Proffitt; her parents; and one brother, Homer Elliott. Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Joe French of Indian Springs Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Bradford Place and Compassus Hospice for all their loving care and compassion. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on July 23, 2019