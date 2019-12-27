|
|
SEXTON, Iva Irene Age 90 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at Birchwood Care Center on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior. Irene was born in Willmore, Kentucky on December 8, 1929 to William Rice and Pauline Turner Rice. Irene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was kind, wise and fiery. Irene was the rock of the family - always there to listen, guide and support. Her home always had an open door and was the families' gathering place. She had a beautiful heart and loved her family unconditionally. She will be deeply missed, but will forever remain in our hearts. Irene is survived by her daughter, Cindy L. Walters; son, FranK L. Sexton; grandchildren, Angie (Toby) Plapp, Lisa (Tim) Crane, Katie Walters Beahr and Abby Walters; great grandson, Cody (Rosemary) Plapp; nieces, Sharon Rice (Arthur) Simmons and Debbie Rice (Michael) Rowland. She is also survived by numerous extented family and friends that loved her. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pauline Rice; her husband of 57 years, Frank J. Sexton; brother, Bill Rice; daughter, Carol Long. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Birchwood Care Center for the exceptional care they provided Irene. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 27, 2019