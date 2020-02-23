|
BOWLING, Ivan Age 83 of Hamilton, died on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Clay County, KY on May 7, 1936 to the late Marion and Fern (Herd) Bowling. On May 17, 1958 Ivan married Sandra Mae Lingler in Hamilton, and she preceded him in death on January 28, 2015. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and had retired from Cincinnati Bell Telephone in 1996 as a systems technician after 30 years of service. Ivan was a longtime member/underwriter chair of Butler County Pheasants Forever. He coached little league baseball, was an avid sports fan, and was a champion front porch cigar smoker. Ivan is survived by his son, Steven Michael (Jolene) Bowling; grandchildren, Brittany (Carl) Hadden, Justin Guthrie, and Ashelyn Ramsey; great-grandchildren, Ema Lee and Fiona Grace Hadden; brother, Gaston (Jan) Bowling; and brother-in-law, Michael Ray (Laverne) Lingler. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife. Visitation will be held from 6pm until 8pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Graveside Services will be Private. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ivan's name to Butler County Pheasants Forever, c/o David Abrams, 6461 Buckley Road, Oxford, OH 45056. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020