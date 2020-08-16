1/
Ivan BRENNEMAN
BRENNEMAN, Ivan L. Age 81, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away after a long and wonderful life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, and scuba diving. Ivan was born September 27, 1938, in Florence, Kansas. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Harriet (Wulber) Brenneman; son, Kevin Brenneman; son-in-law, Andrew Fichthorn; grandchildren, Courtney Fichthorn, Andrew Fichthorn Jr., Hanna Brenneman, Jacob Brenneman; niece, Carol (Houdeshell) Campbell; and nephew, Michael Houdeshell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Fichthorn; mother, Gladys (Zeller) Brenneman; father, Amos Brenneman; sister, Martha (Brenneman) Houdeshell; and brother, Lloyd Brenneman. Ivan's life will be celebrated by his family and friends at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Ivan's memory to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
