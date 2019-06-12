COOK, Ivan Steve A Dayton native, passed away June 2 in Memphis, TN. after succumbing to complications from several serious neck surgeries. He was 68 years old. A 1969 graduate of Nettie Lee Roth High School, he received his bachelor's degree in communications from Ohio University in 1972. Later, he taught special education in Dayton Public Schools for 20 years, and he also coached girls basketball and boys & girls tennis teams. He was the founder of Tennis ACES, Academic Collaboration for Excellent Students, a program that combined tennis and education for at-risk youth in Dayton schools. He is survived by his mother, Lois Owens-Amos, and a host of loving aunts, an uncle, siblings, children, grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. A service to celebrate Ivan's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Residence Park Church of Christ on Hoover Ave. in Dayton. Family will receive guests beginning at 9:30 a.m. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary