Ivan KABLER


1941 - 2019
KABLER, Ivan J. "Jack" Age 77 of Fairborn, passed away Saturday August 24, 2019. He was born December 3, 1941 in Dayton, the son of Ivan and Marian (McClellan) Kabler. Jack graduated from Miamisburg High School, class of 1959. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis; and followed with employment at Apex Tool as an inspector, retiring after 42 years of service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Roger Thacker; and beloved dog, Izzie. Jack is survived by his wife, Sheryl; son, Rickey (Joey) Thacker; daughter, Ruth (Derwin) Ward; two grandchildren, Dustin (Jessica) Thacker, Christina (Dan) Schum; four great-grandchildren, Melissa, Cooper, Brennon, Lexy; two sisters, Viola Bolender, Toby (Jim) Tietge; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Keaton, Peg Hesler; four brothers-in-law, Larry Thacker (Brenda), David (Von) Thacker, Don (Dorothy) Thacker, Randy Thacker; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
