Ivan LANDIS
1938 - 2020
LANDIS, Ivan L. Age 81, of South Vienna, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Ivan was born to the late Harold Leroy and Martha Ellen (Hinkle) Landis on November 30, 1938, in Sidney, Ohio. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Landis. Ivan is survived by his loving wife, Ruth (Coverstone); daughter, Shannon Gayle Landis; brother, Harold Landis; and sisters, Jane (Mike) Webb, Betty (Carl) Stonerock, and Carol (Roland) Hoge. He proudly served in the United States Army for three years, and he was a member of the Harmony Township Volunteer Firefighters. There will be a private family graveside service held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to JACKSON, LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
