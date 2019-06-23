Home

ROARK, Ivan B. Age 76, of Springboro, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Ivan was born December 17, 1942 in Roark, KY to the late Alonzo & Nellie Roark. He was preceded in death by his son, Chris Roark and sister, Sharon Ferguson. Ivan is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dinah Roark; daughter, Kim (Matt) Burns; granddaughters, Cassie (Pat) Gray, Katie (Thomas) Farley and Clarissa Burns; great-granddaughters, Adelie and Emmalyn "Emmy"; beloved dog, Maggie; and many other relatives and friends. Special thank you to sister- in-law, Rita & her husband Roger Morgan for all their love and support over the years. Private services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Ivan's memory to . To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
