Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Basore Road Grace Brethren Church
5675 Basore Road
Dayton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Basore Grace Brethren Church
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan SMITH


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivan SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Ivan W. 81 of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 16, 2019. He was born in New Lebanon on October 16, 1937, the son of the late, Everett E. and Helen J. (Bailey) Smith. Ivan was a faithful member of Basore Road Grace Brethren Church and loved the Lord with all his heart. Ivan retired from Printing Service Co. after 38 years. Ivan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia H. (Bowser) Smith, children: Christine Smith- Jackson, Juanita (Gary) Dafler, Wesley (Michelle) Smith, grandchildren: Noah (Mikaela) Jackson, Marie (Jason) Lowther, Andrew (Sarah) Dafler, Joy (Alex) Slaney, Kaela, Elizabeth and Madison Smith, great-grandchildren: Nova Jackson, June and Avery Dafler, Gideon Lowther and the late Silas Lowther, sisters: Sylvia (Joe) Evans, Janet (Harry) Hesseman, brother: Mark (Josephine) Smith, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Basore Grace Brethren Church in Dayton. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Basore Road Grace Brethren Church or Miami Valley Crisis Pregnancy Center. Online condolences may be left at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now