|
|
SMITH, Ivan W. 81 of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 16, 2019. He was born in New Lebanon on October 16, 1937, the son of the late, Everett E. and Helen J. (Bailey) Smith. Ivan was a faithful member of Basore Road Grace Brethren Church and loved the Lord with all his heart. Ivan retired from Printing Service Co. after 38 years. Ivan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia H. (Bowser) Smith, children: Christine Smith- Jackson, Juanita (Gary) Dafler, Wesley (Michelle) Smith, grandchildren: Noah (Mikaela) Jackson, Marie (Jason) Lowther, Andrew (Sarah) Dafler, Joy (Alex) Slaney, Kaela, Elizabeth and Madison Smith, great-grandchildren: Nova Jackson, June and Avery Dafler, Gideon Lowther and the late Silas Lowther, sisters: Sylvia (Joe) Evans, Janet (Harry) Hesseman, brother: Mark (Josephine) Smith, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Basore Grace Brethren Church in Dayton. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Basore Road Grace Brethren Church or Miami Valley Crisis Pregnancy Center. Online condolences may be left at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019