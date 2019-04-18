STURGELL, Ivan "Burt" Age 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away in Port Charlotte on April 13, 2019. Ivan was born in Pike County, Ohio to Ivan & Pearl Sturgell in 1930. He is a former resident of Brookville, Ohio and most recently from Port Charlotte, Florida. Burt served our country in the United States Army as part of the 18th Army Corps of Engineers and also as a part of the Combat Engineers. He spent his working life as a Senior Specialists in painting, coatings, & adhesives for General Motors for 35 years. He also spent 20 of those years as part of the R&D Department. Once his wife Susan and him moved to Port Charlotte he continued to work security for different places. Burt was an avid bowler with several trophies earned throughout his life. He also enjoyed fishing, planting, gardening, crossword puzzles, and watching the History Channel with his dog, Buddy. Ivan is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan & Pearl Sturgell; first wife, Aileen Sturgell; brothers, Gary Sturgell, Richard Sturgell, and daughter, Juanita Smart He is survived by his wife, Susan Sturgell; children, Sandra (Steve) Kidwell, John (Janice) Sturgell, Jack (Wanda) Sturgell, Jerry (Debbie) Sturgell; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sturgell; special niece, Tonya (Michael) Lynch, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19th, 12PM noon, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Entombment in the mausoleum at Royal Oak Memorial Garden in Brookville, OH to follow. The family will receive guests from 10AM-12PM on Friday leading into the funeral services. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary