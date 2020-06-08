ZAWATSKY, Ivan S. Age 86, of Mason, OH, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriett; parents, Simon and Theresa Zawatsky, and his brother, Ed Zawatsky. Ivan is survived by daughter, Joni (John) Burton; son, Steve (Angie) Zawatsky; 5 grandchildren, Erica and Rachel Burton, Eli, Phoebe and Lyla Zawatsky, and sister-in-law, Roberta Zawatsky; many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Rabbi Robert Barr officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 8, 2020.