ZAWATSKY, Ivan S. Age 86, of Mason, OH, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriett; parents, Simon and Theresa Zawatsky, and his brother, Ed Zawatsky. Ivan is survived by daughter, Joni (John) Burton; son, Steve (Angie) Zawatsky; 5 grandchildren, Erica and Rachel Burton, Eli, Phoebe and Lyla Zawatsky, and sister-in-law, Roberta Zawatsky; many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Rabbi Robert Barr officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice . GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.