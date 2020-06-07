OGDEN, Ivory Age 78, of Union, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 14, 1941, to the late Polly J. (Allen) and Willie E. Owens, in Rockcastle County, Kentucky. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ivory is survived by her daughter, Kandy Ogden, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives, friends, and non-relatives she claimed as her own children. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Vivian K. Smith; and her sons, Westley Ogden and Roger W. Ogden, Jr. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family requests, that you maintain social distancing guidelines, and asks that you wear a mask. If you are feeling ill, the family asks that you remain home, but you are able to watch Ivory's service by going to our website and clicking on the link listed below her obituary. Ivory's visitation for family and friends, will be held Monday, June 8, 2020, from 10 am to 12 pm, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Boulevard Englewood, Ohio 45322). Her service will begin at 12 pm, with burial to follow at Arlington Cemetery, in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.