SPARKS (Brock), Izetta Jewel Was born in Wileyville, West. Virginia on September 29, 1924 to her parents Forrest & Dessie Brock. She had three siblings, Roma, Helen, and Kathleen. Family members deceased were her husband, Richard, her parents, her brother Roma and her sister Helen Graden. Her sister Kathleen and her husband Elton survives her along with 2 nieces, 1 nephew and several great nieces and nephews. Jewel graduated from God's Bible School, in Cincinnati, Ohio from high school, and with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and she received a Master's in Education from the University of Cincinnati. She taught high school at God's Bible School for 40 years. After retiring from teaching, she and her husband Richard lived in Norwood Ohio until his passing in 2000. She moved to live with her sister Helen Graden until her death in 2010. Jewel then moved to live with her sister, Kathleen and her husband, Elton Moose. After falling several times, she was hospitalized in Springfield Regional Medical Center and then placed in Allen View Care Nursing Home. While at the home, she fell and broke her hip. After another hospital stay, she returned to live at the nursing home, where she died on September 11, 2019. See was a member of the Cedarville Church of God. Where she faithfully attended church. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7PM in the Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home with a service to follow at 7:00PM. Chapel services will be Saturday at 10:30AM in the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel of Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati with a gathering to begin at 10:00A. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 12, 2019