Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for J. WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Dale WILLIAMSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

J. Dale WILLIAMSON Obituary
WILLIAMSON, J. Dale Age 77, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at , following an extended illness. He is survived by his wife, Becky; children, Jerry, Linda & John and their spouses; 4 grandchildren; 1 brother & 1 sister and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Sat. March 2 at the Grace Brethren Church on Westbrook Rd. in Brookville. Visitation will be held 5-8 PM Fri. March 1 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now