WILLIAMSON, J. Dale Age 77, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at , following an extended illness. He is survived by his wife, Becky; children, Jerry, Linda & John and their spouses; 4 grandchildren; 1 brother & 1 sister and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Sat. March 2 at the Grace Brethren Church on Westbrook Rd. in Brookville. Visitation will be held 5-8 PM Fri. March 1 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019