|
|
DRIGGS, J. Dean Age 82 of Fairfield passed away Sunday evening August 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 11, 1937 in New Castle, PA to the late Bertha (Cypher) Driggs and Clarmont Driggs. His love of music led him to start his studies at Duquesne University. He earned a Bachelor of Chemistry from Western Reserve University and later his MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Dean was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Air Force June 26th, 1962, served in Vietnam as Weapons Controller during the TET offensive, VNAF Training Officer, and was Assistant Professor of Aerospace Studies ROTC Case Western Reserve. He retired a Lt. Col. from the U.S. Air Force on April 11th, 1997. Among his decorations and awards are the Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Dean was an avid golfer, car enthusiast, and a member of the Sacred Heart Church Choir for 27 years. Dean is survived by his beloved wife Eileen Niesel Driggs, his children Paul Driggs, Steve Driggs wife Jodie, Jonathan Driggs wife Shauna, Jeff Driggs wife Rebecca, Darren Jones wife Donna, Brandan Jones wife Beth, Katie (Driggs) Krotchen husband Mark, and Adam Jones wife Kelly. Dean also leaves behind 8 granddaughters, and 13 grandsons. Family will receive friends at Sacred Heart Church, Fairfield OH on Monday August 12th at 9:30am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am, followed by a processional to Oak Hills Cemetery for Inurnment with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to (LCPL) Taylor B. Prazynski Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Fairfield Community Foundation. https://fairfieldcommunityfoundation.org/ways-to-help/ Condolences may be made to avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 10, 2019