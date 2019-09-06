|
EDWARDS, J. Frank 73, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Tuesday evening following a brief illness. He was born in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1946, the son of the late John J. and Mathilda (Evichen) Edwards. Frank retired from Cooper Energy Services. He was a devoted family man and enjoyed boating with his family at Indian Lake, camping and attending auctions. He is survived by his three children of Springfield, John Scott (Laura) Edwards, Shelley (Donald) Davis and Jeff Edwards; sister, Marian Walters of Jeannette, PA; brother, Bill Edwards of Rockwall, TX; grandchildren, Matthew Davis, Mitchell Davis, Natalie Edwards, Taylor Edwards, Nicole Edwards, and Thomas Edwards; special friend and companion, Joyce Keeting; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jo Edwards in 2017. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Frank's funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Jeffrey Lee presiding. Burial will be in Mount Irwin Cemetery, Venango County, PA. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 6, 2019