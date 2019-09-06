Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Frank EDWARDS


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Frank EDWARDS Obituary
EDWARDS, J. Frank 73, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Tuesday evening following a brief illness. He was born in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1946, the son of the late John J. and Mathilda (Evichen) Edwards. Frank retired from Cooper Energy Services. He was a devoted family man and enjoyed boating with his family at Indian Lake, camping and attending auctions. He is survived by his three children of Springfield, John Scott (Laura) Edwards, Shelley (Donald) Davis and Jeff Edwards; sister, Marian Walters of Jeannette, PA; brother, Bill Edwards of Rockwall, TX; grandchildren, Matthew Davis, Mitchell Davis, Natalie Edwards, Taylor Edwards, Nicole Edwards, and Thomas Edwards; special friend and companion, Joyce Keeting; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jo Edwards in 2017. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Frank's funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Jeffrey Lee presiding. Burial will be in Mount Irwin Cemetery, Venango County, PA. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now