ERBAUGH, J. Martin "Marty" It is with great sadness the family of J. Martin "Marty" Erbaugh, 70, of Hudson, Ohio announces that he passed away on May 12 at his home after a long illness. Marty was born in Dayton, OH to Phyllis and Jim Erbaugh on September 28, 1948. He graduated from Oakwood High School in Dayton in 1966 and earned his BA degree from Dension University in 1970 followed by a juris doctorate from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Marty was president of the JM Erbaugh Co., a private investment firm focusing on real estate development and consulting in the horticultural service industry. He was founder and CEO of Erbaugh Corp. from 1978 to 1995. During this time period, Marty served as founder and CEO of Lawnmark, a lawncare company, which served over 100,000 customers with 18 offices in 6 states. Marty served as director of legal affairs at Kent State University early on in his career and was General Manager of the Lawncare Division of Davey Tree Expert Company from 1973 to 1978. He served on Denison's Board of Trustees from 2002 to 2016. In addition to his service as a Life Trustee of Denison University, he served on the board of the Burton D. Morgan Foundation, Cortland Bancorp, Cambridge Education Partners, Coer Properties LLC, and served as Chairman of the Entrepreneurship Advisory Board at Kent State University. From 1990 to 2007, he was a founder, board member, and later chairman of Morgan Bank, NA. From 1995 to 2007, he served on the Board of Trustees at Lesco, Inc and was Chairman from 2002 to 2007. In recent years, Marty also served as Chair for M&A for the Davey Tree Expert Company. Marty's deep passion for music especially Rock and Roll history drove him to join the Board of Directors of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame from 2006-2012. Marty is survived by his wife, Lynne Myers Erbaugh, brother, Mark (Janna) Erbaugh; daughters, Carolyn (Steve) Ellsworth, Darby (Todd) Harris and Lindsay Erbaugh. He was loving grandfather to his two grandchildren; Avery and Jack Harris. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, June 21, at the Hudson Presbyterian Church in Hudson, OH at 10 AM where family will greet visitors followed by the memorial service at 11 AM. The reception will be from 12:30-2:30 PM at the Country Club of Hudson. Please consider a contribution in memory of Marty specifically to Sarcoma Research to the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute. Gifts can be sent to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or made online at http://giving.clevelandclinic.org also in Marty's name. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019