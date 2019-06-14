|
|
SULLIVAN, Ja'Marre Lowe Age 25 of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Drake Medical Center, Cincinnati OH. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at Potter's House - Dayton International Ministries, 2050 Germantown Street, Dayton Ohio 45417, Pastor Kenneth Moss, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 14, 2019