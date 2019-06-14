Home

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Potter's House - Dayton International Ministries
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
t Potter's House - Dayton International Ministries,
2050 Germantown Street
Dayton, OH
Ja'Marre SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Ja'Marre Lowe Age 25 of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Drake Medical Center, Cincinnati OH. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at Potter's House - Dayton International Ministries, 2050 Germantown Street, Dayton Ohio 45417, Pastor Kenneth Moss, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 14, 2019
