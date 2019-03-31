BARNHART (Groth), Janice Elise Of Oxford, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019. She was 80 years old. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on November 12, 1938 to Henry George Groth, Jr. and Alma Rathke Groth, who preceded her in death. Janice grew up in Cedarburg, WI, the town her Great Grandfather Wilhelm Groth and his brothers founded in 1842, and where Wilhelm later built the family store, Groth Hardware, in 1873. Janice was the fourth generation of her family to live in the residence above the store. She attended grade school and was confirmed in Cedarburg at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1956 and from Walther Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Chicago as a Registered Nurse in 1959. Janice also studied at the Milwaukee Conservatory of Music. She married Donald D. Barnhart in 1960. The two met at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Port Washington, WI where Janice began her nursing career. Janice later worked in the Cardio Vascular Surgery ICU at the University of Wisconsin Hospital. She worked as an RN at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio from 1973 until her retirement in 2004. Janice was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hamilton, Ohio, , Miami University Women's Antique Group, Society of Miami Retirees and American College Health Association. She is survived by husband Donald Barnhart of Oxford, OH, daughter Leigh Ochs (Bob) of Blue Ash, OH, daughter Brenda McCarthy (Mike) of Liberty Township, OH and son D. Mark Barnhart (Jennifer) of Carmel, IN and grandchildren Cyndi Ochs, Matt Porter, Abigail Porter, Brett Barnhart and Ben Barnhart. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on April 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ( ) or . Online condolences may be made to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary