ABRAMS, Jack D. 76, of Dayton, "slipped the surly bonds of earth to touch the face of God" on July 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Bernie (Snodgrass) Abrams, brother Dale Abrams, and nephew Cole Schafer. Jack is survived by his wife of 34 years Dora (Adkins) Abrams; brother Mark Abrams; sister Jill (Larry) Schafer, numerous nieces and nephews, and many sisters in law and brothers in law. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:30 am until time of service at 11:30 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019