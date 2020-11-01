1/1
Jack ALDERTON
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALDERTON, Jack L.

Jack L. Alderton, 87, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on

Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on April 29, 1933, to parents,

Leonard Sr. and Margaret (Mosier) Alderton. Jack worked for Armco Steel as a machinist in the machine shop for 45 years, retiring in 1993. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Jack was an avid golfer. He loved playing golf with friends and especially his favorite partner, his wife, Marilyn. He enjoyed being outdoors

working in the yard, mowing grass and gardening. He also had a passion for woodworking. He made many pieces that are cherished by the family. Jack loved his family, he will be missed greatly by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn (Markert) Alderton; son, Bill (Melanie) Alderton; two grandchildren,

Michael (Kelli) Alderton & Laura (Jason) Griffin; and three great grandchildren, Jack & Will Alderton & Jacob Griffin. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Alderton; parents; and brothers, Leonard Alderton Jr. & Dale Alderton. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with inurnment at Woodside Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers,

donations would be appreciated to the American Heart

Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45227. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved